CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — A Crossville man died early Sunday morning in a crash on New Lantana Road, police said.

Jake Finley, 18, was driving a 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada in the area of Dunbar Road when he crossed over through both northbound lanes and onto a sidewalk. He crashed into the concrete base and steel post of an overhead light, according to Crossville Police.

He was severely injured so first responders immediately began life-saving efforts and police said he was transported by Air EMS, or LifeStar, to U.T. Medical Center where he later died.

The crash investigation is continuing at this time.