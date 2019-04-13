CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is looking for 15-year-old Lexus Vandever after not coming home from school Friday.

In a press release, it says she may have left the Dollar Store parking lot on Miller Bypass with friends.

The sheriff's office says she was last seen wearing Adidas tennis shoes, jeans and a hoodie with a red Nike string backpack.

If you have any information about her location, you are asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at (937) 484-6176.