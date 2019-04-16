HOUSTON — Parents of a 6-year-old Freeport Police Officer with terminal cancer shared a heartbreaking update Tuesday on their daughter’s health.

Abigail Arias’ father said the young girl’s cancer nodules have doubled in size. The update was shared to a Facebook page for Abigail.

“I am sorry for not being specific but it is just so difficult at this time,” the post reads. “Please continue to pray for we have not given up and will continue the fight.”

RELATED: Freeport police make 6-year-old cancer patient's dream come true

Abigail was diagnosed with cancer in both lungs. In February, her dream of being in law enforcement came true when she was sworn in as a Freeport Police officer.

“They (the cancer) beat up my body,” Abigail said in February. “So I want to help the bad guys go away. I want to help this cancer in, like, 5 seconds.”

Since then, Abigail has also been sworn in as a Texas Ranger and stole the show during a K-9 competition last month at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

RELATED COVERAGE

Officer Abigail takes part in K-9 competition at RodeoHouston and wins!

6-year-old cancer fighter is now honorary Texas Ranger

Abigail's first week as a police officer is a resounding success

Police officers from around the world embrace Freeport PD’s newest member

Freeport police make 6-year-old cancer patient's dream come true