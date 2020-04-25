WELCOME, N.C. — An original Dale Earnhardt car is among the thousands of rare NASCAR memorabilia being sold online right now, with all proceeds benefiting coronavirus relief efforts.

The announcement was made Thursday by Richard Childress, a well-known NASCAR former driver and team owner who owns the rare NASCAR collectibles being sold on eBay.

“I’ve got memories of every one of these cars, but I know the suffering that’s going on. It’s a small sacrifice on my part to part with one of these cars," Childress said in a Facebook post Friday morning.

The car for sale is an original No. 3 Chevrolet once raced by Dale Earnhardt, a famous NASCAR driver, "complete with engine and impeccably preserved," according to the press release from Richard Childress Racing.

If you want to buy the car, you're asked to contact Richard Childress Racing directly.

This is the first time Childress has parted with a car driven by Earnhardt, the press release said.

"I’ve grown my personal collection of memorabilia throughout my career in NASCAR and have enjoyed each of these items but it’s time to open it up to collectors and use the proceeds to support much-needed causes during this unique time in history," Childress said.

WFMY News 2 has reached out to Richard Childress Racing for more information, and we are waiting to hear back.

All proceeds from the NASCAR memorabilia sale will go toward local and national coronavirus-related relief efforts. This includes the purchase of personal protective equipment, like gloves, masks, and gowns, for first responders and other front-line pandemic workers.

Some of the proceeds will also go to Feeding America, an organization that provides meals to children, food bank support, and distributing necessary food items for families, the press release said.

