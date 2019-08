KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Sports betting in Tennessee may not start until fall.

Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally of Oak Ridge said he would rather wait until all 9 members of the regulatory board are appointed before laying out the rules for sports betting.



The new law allowing sports betting in Tennessee went into effect July 1st.



McNally and former House Speaker Glen Casada appointed two of three board picks.



Governor Bill Lee has not appointed any of his three selections.