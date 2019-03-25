SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — If the perfect place to party is part sports bar, part restaurant and part arcade, you may be in luck.

Dave & Buster’s is set to open a Sevierville location in the Millers Landing shopping center this April and wants to hire you for its team.

The new location is just across the street from Tanger Outlets on the Parkway.

It will feature 40,000 square feet of entertainment, including chef-crafted food, inventive drinks, hundreds of the newest arcade games and the state-of-the-art D&B Sports Bar filled with dozens of HDTVs, according to a release.

The restaurant has more than 200 job openings which include both front and back-of-house positions. They need servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs and more.

Interested candidates should complete an online application at daveandbusters.com/careers.

“Dave & Buster’s offers employees far more than the average restaurant or bar by providing a fun and exciting work atmosphere with like-minded individuals who pride themselves on delivering an unparalleled guest experience,” Dave & Buster’s Sevierville General Manager Todd Dennison said.

Dave & Buster’s employees are encouraged to take advantage of: