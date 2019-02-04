NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee is one step closer to adopting daylight saving time, permanently.

The state committee in the House approved a bill that would do just that on Tuesday. It now moves on to the calendar and rules committee.

A Senate committee postponed any action.

Rep. Rick Tillis (R) Lewisburg is once again behind the proposal. Last year, he told 10News that switching from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time is "a huge inconvenience, there's no benefit to it."

If the bill passes, that means no more "spring"-ing forward or "fall"-ing back. That also means when surrounding states adjust to standard time in the winter months, we won't, so that could create some time zone confusion for folks traveling or living near the state line.

There was some confusion about the bill last year because when Tillis initially presented it, the text of the bill was incorrect, but he later corrected it in a new filing.

Rep. Tillis eventually filed a new plan to reflect that. You can read the whole saga here. This year, that plan is back. It would establish daylight saving time as the standard time in Tennessee. And if you really want to keep reading about Daylight Saving Time, here are some fun facts we dug up when we "fell back" last year.