ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Child Services said Friday that 18 kids have been removed from Kingston Academy in Roane County.

The kids were moved to another location on Wednesday, according to DCS spokeswoman Carrie Weir.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and Weir said there was no timeline.

According to Kingston Academy's Facebook page, it is a 52-bed Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility (PRTF) helping children between the ages of 5 to 17 who have diagnoses of mood- or trauma-related disorders.

Kingston Academy is owned by Sequel Youth and Family Services. According to its website, Sequel's Severely Emotionally Disturbed (SED) programs are located in Kingston, Riverside and 1/2 of Northern Illinois Academy.

The programs are "heavily staffed with medical and clinical teams who address both the mental and behavioral issues presented," the website said.

The company currently operates in 17 states, according to its website.

According to the Roane County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Kingston Academy 135 times in 2018. So far this year, they've been called 36 times for complaints including assault, vandalism, runaways, and the fire alarm being pulled.