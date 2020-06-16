DCS removes 3 children from LaFollette home following drug bust

Authorities are still investigating, but said no arrests have been made related to the drug bust as of Tuesday afternoon.

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — Three children were removed from a LaFollette home and are now in DCS custody following a search warrant and drug bust on Tuesday morning.

The 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force told 10News the bust was related to heroin, and was two months in the making. Authorities said several undercover and controlled buys of heroin were made at the home over the course of that time.

The search warrant was served by the 8th Judicial Drug Task Force, LaFollette Police Department, and Campbell County Sheriff's Office.

Three adults who officials said were living in the home were not arrested, but the investigation is ongoing.