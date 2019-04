Monday, April 15 is the deadline to file your taxes.

The IRS said there are 50 million taxpayers who need to file.

If you need more time, you can also file for an extension, but it has to filed by Monday.

You can find information about free e-file options, extensions, secure ways to make a payment and more at irs.gov.

