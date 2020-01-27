Update 1/27/20 at 1 p.m.

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said that crews have recovered eight bodies and eight others are missing after an early morning boat dock fire.

The fire at the Jackson County Park Amrina was reported about 12:40 am. Monday. Numerous boats were moored there, according to Necklaus.

Several houseboats there were occupied. Some people were able to jump into the water to escape the fire and suffered from hypothermia-related issues.

Multiple boats at the dock broke loose from the dock and sunk, complicating rescue and recovery efforts.

Some fuel escaped from the boats and crews are working to mitigate the environmental impact.

Necklaus said that recover work could last 3-4 more days as they check every vessel to make sure all people are accounted for.

It may take several days before the identities of the victims may be known.

Original story:

At least five people died as flames consumed a marina full of house and recreational boats in far northeast Alabama early Monday, authorities said.

At least 7 others are missing after the fire destroyed 36 vessels at Jackson County Park, along the Tennessee River, in Scottsboro, Alabama, about 100 miles northeast of Birmingham and 40 miles east of Huntsville, officials said.

Scottsboro firefighters and Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the blaze, which was reported at 12:30 a.m., officials said.

The park on the Tennessee River includes hiking trails, cabin rentals, spots for recreational campers, docks and KC's BBQ, a restaurant that's been turned into a command post for first responders.

"This is a mecca for bass fishing and people come here from far and wide," said former Jackson County Emergency Management director Mike Ashburn, volunteering with his old agency Monday.

