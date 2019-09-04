Due to the partial government shutdown this winter, the National Park Service said there would be delays in the spring opening of campgrounds, picnic pavilions, and cabins.

"The reduced timeline for seasonal staff hiring and project planning has inherently shifted the scheduled opening dates to be delayed at some facilities," NPS said. "We are striving to open many facilities prior to this as seasonal staffing becomes available. As the park determines the ability to open some facilities earlier, the reservation window will be expanded."

Since the opening dates could change, the park is keeping an updated list here.

LINK: NPS Facility Opening Dates

