SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Leaders in Sevier County said prioritizing workforce growth is becoming even more important as the county continues to see big development.

Right now workers are building the 50-acre Soaky Mountain Water Park in Sevierville across from the Wilderness Resorts.

Company leaders said it will bring more jobs, but they don't yet know how many.

Earlier this year, Dave and Busters announced it hired 200 people when it opened.

Pigeon Forge has several new attractions coming, including a new shopping center, amusement ride, and drive-in movie theater-- all expected to open in 2020.

For folks like Tony Wilhem, a new development makes hiring a headache.

"It is concerning to me that new, major businesses coming in that's going to grab up hundreds of employees when places like this and a lot of other places can't find employees to man their positions," Wilhelm said.

Wilhelm owns Local Eatery & Grill in Seymour and a motel in Pigeon Forge.

"The people we have here are awesome, we just need more of them. And we just can't seem to find them because even when we do hire them, they don't show up, or we hire them and they're only here for a few days and then they leave. And I think they go into it with the mindset of they can walk in anywhere and get a job in Sevier County," Wilhelm said.

Leaders in Sevier County said the workforce has always been a challenge.

"Especially in a tourist-based economy, your workers mean everything," said City of Sevierville spokesperson Bob Stahlke.

Leaders said one way to help workers is to bring in more affordable housing.

The Sevier County Economic Development Council said about 3,000 units are going up across the county. According to the city, at least 1,500 are going up in Sevierville, and the majority are affordable housing, with the rest at market rate.

Resorts like Blue Mist and Wilderness are trying to help alleviate housing shortfalls for their businesses by building dormitories for their employees.

"We're going to have two complexes, each with 70 units, so each of those can sleep approximately 270 people, so we're going to be able to house over 500 employees on site," Wilderness of the Smokies sales director Nikki Harrell said.

Wilhelm agrees that providing housing could help the workforce and help him with his businesses.

"The same system that's bringing all of these other businesses into town should be able to help the other side of it and bring in housing and things like that that would actually help," Wilhelm said.