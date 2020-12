The Roane County Sheriff's Office said that the body of a man was discovered by the lake access on Caney Creek Road.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn — A homicide investigation is underway after a body of a man was found in Roane County, deputies said.

The Roane County Sheriff's Office said that the body of a man was discovered by the lake access on Caney Creek Road.

Deputies said that it appears that foul play was involved.

The body of the man was sent to UT Forensic Center for an autopsy.