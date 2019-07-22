CHURCH HILL, Tenn. — A 43-year-old man was discovered Friday morning in a home with a body that appeared to have been deceased for "an extended period of time," a news release from the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Officers were responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle with a trailer at a home in the Church Hill area when they saw that the basement door appeared to have been forced open, according to the release.

Officers then found Robert Eric Stine, of Church Hill, hiding in the house. They continued searching and found another man's body.

Foul play is not suspected in the death, the release said, but an autopsy has been ordered. The sheriff's office also said it is waiting on a positive identification of the deceased by forensic pathologists.

Stine was charged with four counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of theft of property under $1,000, and failure to report the discovery of a dead body.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update it with any new information.