HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators have asked for help locating a missing Hawkins County juvenile.

Seanquvias Maurice Howard, who goes by Sean, was last seen on Leland Drive in Rogersville, Tennessee.

He reportedly walked away from his residence and has a medical history of seizures. The sheriff's office said he left without his medication.

He was last seen on Dec. 28, 2019, and was wearing a navy blue ROTC hoodie with navy on the back, blue jeans, red Jordan shoes, a red backpack and a was carrying a fishing pole.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office at 423-272-4848 or central dispatch at 423-272-7121.