KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Social media is going to the dogs.

An app described as "a mix of Tinder and Instagram for dogs" is starting beta testing in Knoxville on Thursday.

It's called DigDog and was inspired by a Knoxville double Doodle named Baxter.

"Baxter is super handsome and eligible for dating if anyone is interested," said his owner Lauren McNamara.

He's looking for a girlfriend, and hasn't felt that spark with any lady pups at the dog park.

Like many millennials, he decided to turn to the internet.

"We are bringing dogs into this digital community," said McNamara.

She created DigDog to find friends for Baxter and learn more about other Knoxville dogs.

"You have the ability to go through all these different profiles and swipe on these dogs" said McNamara. "When you choose to swipe on a dog then you are opting to follow them."

Pet parents can log on and build a profile for their pet, then follow other Knoxville doggos.

"Comment on their dog collars, ask them what groomer they're going to," said McNamara.

Prospective dog owners can use the app to learn more about the breeds they're looking to adopt, and McNamara is working on getting local shelters in on the fun.

"See if they can make use of the platform, too," said McNamara. "Bringing some awareness to the dogs that they have who need homes or fosters."

Swipe right, swipe left, comment and "like" all in the best interest of your fur babies.

"The ability to connect with another dog owner so that we can meet up together at the dog park, that's what it's all about," said McNamara.

DigDog is holding is launching its beta test on October 10. The app is expected to go live in November for all users.