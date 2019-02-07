A menu has gone viral for having the most relatable item ever seen at a restaurant.

Under the side options, which include fried squash, fried pickles, and coleslaw— each for $2.95 — is the "My Girlfriend's Not Hungry" option.

What does that entail, you ask? Well, you can add extra fries to the entree you ordered, along with either two fried chicken wings or three friend cheese sticks.

Somehow this restaurant found a solution for when your girlfriend *says* she's not hungry, but really what she means is she *wants* a little bit of your food.

If you are wishing you could order this right now, head on down to Mama D's Diner in North Little Rock and check it out!