KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Discovery opened its new wellness and fitness centers on the West Knoxville campus Thursday.

The wellness center includes an urgent care and can do bloodwork and immunizations.

The fitness center includes gym equipment, group exercise classes, and fitness plans.

Discovery said it benefits both employees and the company.

"There's a benefit to having these. It attracts people to build and grow their careers as well as their families here," Adria Alpert-Romm, chief people and culture officer, said.

Discovery said the exercise areas are free for all employees.