TENNESSEE, USA — Across Tennessee, there were 129 percent more distracted driving crashes in 2017 than in 2008, according to a survey by LendingTree.

That's almost four crashes per Tennessee resident every year. There's only one county from our area in the top 15 - and that's Sevier County.

Distracted driving crashes in Sevier County are up 3.5 percent from 2008, the survey found.

Among the safest of Tennessee's 95 counties include Grainger, Union, Hancock, and Scott.

Crashes actually decreased in the last 10 years in Union County.

Lawmakers hope the new hands-free cell phone law, which went into effect on Monday, will help cut down on some of those numbers.

It makes it illegal to hold a phone behind the wheel of a moving vehicle.