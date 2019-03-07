The Fourth of July is Thursday, and many of your households probably have a wide variety of red, white, and blue. But are your American flags violating the United States Flag code? To make sure the flag is displayed properly, here are rules you should follow.

The flag should always be illuminated by either the sun or by a light at night.

The flag should always be displayed with the union facing up, except during times of distress and danger.

No other flag should be placed above or to the right of the American flag when at the same level.

The flag should never touch anything beneath it, including the ground, floor, water or merchandise.

The flag should never be worn as apparel, bedding or drapery. American flag patches are allowed for the uniforms of military personnel, firemen, policemen and members of patriotic organizations.

Since the flag is viewed as a living thing, all lapel flag pins should be worn on the left lapel near the heart.

The flag should not be used for advertising or temporary purposes. This includes cushions, paper napkins and boxes.

RELATED: American flag etiquette and its history

Compared to the countries' history, the flag code is fairly new. The National Flag Code was put in effect on Flag Day in 1923.

The full U.S. flag code can be read here.