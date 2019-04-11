PADUCAH, Ky. — An orthopedic surgeon who has ties to East Tennessee was killed in a plane crash in Kentucky Thursday night.

According to our NBC affiliate, WPSD, McCracken County Sheriff's Office confirmed 49-year-old Clint Hill was killed in a single-engine plane crash.

It happened at the West Paducah's Barkley Regional Airport in Western Kentucky.

According to his biography on The Orthopedic Institute, Dr. Hill grew up in Gatlinburg and was a graduate of ETSU Medical School.

Hill moved to Johnson City for two years where he practiced and treated a wide variety of spinal problems and traumatic injuries.

The cause of the plane crash is under investigation.

Hill leaves behind his wife and five children.

Funeral arrangements for Dr. Hill are underway.