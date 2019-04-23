The recovery and medical test results of the 5-year-old who was thrown from the third floor of at the Mall of America is surprising doctors.

Mac Hammond, a pastor from the family's church, said the boy went through a five-hour MRI, which yielded results they referred to as "truly a miracle."

The pastor said doctors described the injuries were as if the 5-year-old "fell off a bicycle instead of off the third floor of the mall."

Hammond said doctors found "zero evidence of brain damage...there wasn't even swelling in the brain."

A GoFundMe for the boy is close to reaching $1 million.