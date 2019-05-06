LEBANON, Tenn. — Thanks to a dog barking to wake their family, two are safe after a fire consumed their home.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Jason Baird, just before 4:00AM the family's dog started barking and woke her owner.

He got up figuring she needed to be let out, but when he got downstairs he found a fire had started on the back deck of the home. He told firefighters that his smoke detectors hadn't yet gone off because the fire hadn't yet gotten into the home.

The man woke his wife, and the two of them collected their pair of dogs and exited the home, waking a couple who also were asleep in a camper in the driveway.

By the time first responders arrived, the home was more than 50% involved in the fire along the back side of the house. As firefighters showed up, quite a bit of fireworks began going off in the garage.

RELATED: Rescued German shepherd smells gas, saves Delaware family

Assistant Chief Baird tells WBIR's sister station, News 4, that there were between ten and fifteen small explosions from the fireworks, that initially concerned firefighters.

Once that stopped, crews were able to quickly gain control over the fire, but the home would be a total loss.

The family was able to retrieve a few personal belongings, but lost most of their possessions. The American Red Cross has contacted the family to assist in housing for them tonight.

Luckily, thanks to the alerts sounded by Maggie, who appears to be either a Goldendoodle or Labradoodle, the family was alerted to the fire early enough that no family members were injured, and no firefighters suffered injuries.

An adjacent home was damaged by heat from the fire.