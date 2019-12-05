WYTHE COUNTY, Va. — An Appalachian Trail hiker who had a previous run-in with law enforcement is back in jail.

One man was killed and another woman was severely injured after 30-year-old James Jordan attacked them with a machete, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jordan, also known by his trail name of 'Sovereign,' was arrested in April in Unicoi County, Tennessee after threatening other hikers with a knife.

He was charged with criminal impersonation, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a report from the Unicoi County Sheriff's Department.

Jordan was given probation and ordered to pay fines following his hearing.

Now, he's back in jail again and facing federal charges, following a similar incident on the trail in Wythe County, Va.

He was booked into the Abingdon Regional Jail on Saturday, May 11.

According to the Wythe County Sheriff's Office, Jordan is charged with one count of murder within the special maritime territorial jurisdiction of the United States and one count of assault with the intent to murder within the special maritime territorial jurisdiction of the United States.

Officials said the Appalachian Trail has been reopened following Jordan's arrest.