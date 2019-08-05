Dolly Parton stays busy! The East Tennessee country musician has appointed IMG as her first exclusive global licensing representative, according to her website.

The multi-year partnership will see IMG work with Dolly to create a lifestyle brand that will provide engaging new touchpoints for the eight-time Grammy Award winner's fans around the world. According to the release, Parton is already a client in North America of IMG partner company WME, where she signed in 2018.

RELATED: Dolly Parton says there's no time for vacation, she's still working 9 to 5, and then some!

"I am excited to be working with IMG on a global scale to give my fans products that they will cherish for years to come," Parton said. "You might even see my mug on a mug!"

The release said a diverse range of licensed consumer product initiatives will be explored, including everything from fashion and jewelry to homeware and accessories.

RELATED: Tennessee honors Dolly Parton as one of its 'most beloved and accomplished daughters'

"I'm so excited for Dolly to partner with IMG globally," her manager Danny Nozell, CEO of CTK Management said. " Dolly's brand is already proven and we are excited to take it to the next level."

Parton has had 26 songs reach the No. 1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist.

RELATED: Dolly-inspired Netflix movie 'Dumplin'' premieres

RELATED: Dolly Parton's Netflix series reveals cast, will star Julianne Hough as 'Jolene'