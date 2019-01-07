KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Dolly Parton's Imagination Library volunteers and board members delivered cookies and thank you cards to local post offices Monday to show their thanks to the carriers who deliver books to children across Knox County.

The program said in Knox County alone, postal workers have delivered close to 3 million books since the program began in 2005. That's about 20,000 books per month.

RELATED: Free books for kids encourage reading

Monday's event was all about making sure postal carriers know they're a vital part of the program.

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library delivers cookies and thank you cards to postal workers.

WBIR

"That they'll know that we really appreciate them getting those books stuffed in those mailboxes. Not all books fit very easily. Some do, but some don't. So, they really have to make an effort to get the books in the mailbox," Bonny Naugher, advisory board chairman, said.

Imagination Library gives a free book per month to eligible children from birth to age 5. The goal is to get every child exposed to reading early.

Click here to sign up or donate!