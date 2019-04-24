PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A lower speed 'family' roller coaster at Dollywood was stopped for about 20 minutes with riders on board Tuesday afternoon.

Dollywood spokesperson Pete Owens said a safety sensor tripped and halted the trains.

Multiple trains were on the track at the time and about 40 riders were on board, Owens said.

The riders were evacuated and no one was injured.

The ride was out of service for about 40 minutes but the system was doing what it was designed to do.

The coaster called Fire Chaser Express was described as a lower speed ‘family’ roller coaster with no loops and nothing that goes upside down.