PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — You may notice lots of water runs through Dollywood, especially in its new Wildwood Grove, so the theme park has teamed up with the Tennessee Valley Authority to make sure everyone is aware of the region's abundant natural resources.

Officials from TVA and Dollywood announced Friday a relationship naming TVA the “Official Educational Partner” of the award-winning park.

It's a multi-year commitment from Dollywood and TVA to collaborate to create dynamic and impactful messaging that fosters public awareness and understanding of the region’s abundant natural resources.

Craig Ross, President of The Dollywood Company, said the new partnership makes perfect sense, considering the park’s location and guest demographics.

“Many of Dollywood’s guests call the service area of TVA home,” Ross said. “As our Educational Partner, TVA will be able to educate the people of the region about how all of us can help protect our natural environment.

TVA Chief Marketing Officer Janet Brewer said by partnering with Dollywood, it can encourage everyone who visits the park to help care for our region’s natural resources so it continues to be a great place to live.

“TVA is proud to join Dollywood and Sevier County Electric System in helping Dollywood visitors of all ages learn about the Tennessee Valley region and its natural environment,” Brewer said.

TVA and 154 local power companies—including Dollywood’s home electric system, Sevier County Electric System—work together to serve the people of the Tennessee Valley, the release said.

According to TVA, it generates most of its energy from carbon-free sources, such as hydropower and other renewables, which helps park guests get a clear view of the Great Smoky Mountains on rides such as Wild Eagle or Drop Line.

The partnership comes as Dollywood theme park currently celebrates its biggest season ever.

In addition to the park’s festivals, the largest addition in Dollywood’s storied history, Wildwood Grove, opens on Friday, May 10.

The area features 11 thrilling new experiences for guests to enjoy together in the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains.

From the Great Smoky Mountains to the Mississippi River, TVA does much more than generate electricity that powers homes and businesses.

“Most people don’t think about the vast scope of TVA’s tremendous work with environmental stewardship and conservation, air and water quality, and land management," Ross said. "We’re glad to help them tell this part of their story as it relates to those of us living here in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains and throughout this beautiful region."

According to the release, TVA exists to make life better in the Tennessee Valley for the people, including taking care of the public lands and waters. TVA provides 80 recreation areas across its service region with campgrounds, hiking trails, picnic areas and much more for public enjoyment.

"Additionally, TVA’s flood control network protects people and property along the Tennessee River system and helps prevent flood damage along the Ohio and Mississippi rivers," the release said. "The Tennessee River system also allows for the unparalleled fishing, boating and water sports activities found in the region. The Tennessee River and its tributaries host 230 species of fish, making it one of the most biodiverse river systems in North America."