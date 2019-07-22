ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Thousands of dollars worth of donated landscaping supplies were stolen from Claxton Elementary School over the weekend, according to an Anderson County Schools official.

"The Home Depot on Clinton Highway donated these supplies and was in the process of a campus revitalization," Communications coordinator Ryan Sutton said. "Their store and members of the Claxton community were working on a community joint project on the beautification of the campus."

Sutton said the schools do have security camera footage of the incident.

This is a developing story. 10News will update this article as more information becomes available.