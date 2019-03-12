KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thanksgiving we eat.

On Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday we shop.

On Giving Tuesday, Knoxville charities are hoping we give back.

"Give back to those in need, our neighbors and our friends that live down the street that otherwise would have a difficult time getting through this season," said Matt Ryerson, CEO of United Way of Greater Knoxville.

United Way is making donating easy by launching the online campaign "Big Give Knox."

"We have gotten over 100 nonprofits together to do our Giving Tuesday concept here in Knoxville," said Ryerson.

Ryerson hopes pulling local charities together will help them all receive more donations.

"Giving Tuesday has gotten really noisy. There are so many nonprofits competing against one another to get the attention of potential donors and the reality is the nonprofit world is much more collaborative," said Ryerson.

It's simple. Go to their website, pick your favorite charity, and click donate.

"You have programs that are crisis related, you also have programs that are development related, and then the arts," said Ryerson.

The minimum donation is $10 but that can go a long way.

For example, that will cover three meals for a senior through Knox CAC's Mobile Meals, or one week of meals through Second Harvest Food Bank.

If you're interested in helping the arts, a $10 donation to Dogwood Arts will give a young artist all the supplies they need to participate in Chalk Walk.

Through Friends of Literacy, $10 will supply two students with worksheets, paper, pencils and pens for a month.

For the animal lovers, $10 will feed two animals at Young-Williams Animal Center for a week.

That's a lot of good at a little cost.

United Way is also giving out mini grants to nonprofits who get donations from the most new donors, get the most donations in a certain time frame, etc.

BigGiveKnox.org is live now, but the big event runs all day on Tuesday December 3.

You can find a full list of participating nonprofits on that website.