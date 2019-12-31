KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knoxville Fire Department has double trouble. KFD hired on their first set of identical twins in 2018 and fighting fires runs in these brothers' veins.

Meet Dustin and Justin Chambers. No, you aren't seeing double.

"Every time we go out in public everybody's kind of doing a double take seems like," Dustin Chambers explained.

The 24-year-old brothers not only share DNA, but they also share a career path and passion in firefighting.

"We were told that we were the first set of identical twins that the department has ever hired on and getting to come on together […] we were really blessed for that," Justin Chambers smiled.

In 2018, both brothers made it through the fire academy and were officially hired at the Knoxville Fire Department.

"To be honest this is something we've wanted for 10 years," Justin Chambers admitted. "We were hoping and dreaming to make our way to be full-time firefighters with the city of Knoxville, so it was kind of like a dream come true for us."

They had previously tried to get hired on a couple of years prior but had no luck. It just seemed to work out that they were able to share the hiring process together in 2018.

Their love of fighting fires and helping others started when they were only 12 at New Market Volunteer Fire Department.

"One day we just all went to the fire department and started hanging out and just never left since," Dustin Chambers snickered.

And you know how twins usually have a special telepathy? Yeah, they have that too -- and they use it to their advantage.

"A lot of times in a house fire that we fought together we just kind of look at each other and just know what each other is thinking so we don't have to say anything, just works out so that's always I kind of thought really neat," Dustin Chambers explained.

They're at separate stations in Knoxville so their co-workers don't get confused, but they still manage to end up on the same calls every once in a while.

"Yeah I mean it's just a different feeling too when you know you've got your brother there on the same fire and stuff," Justin Chambers grinned. "So we always have that mentality of watching each other's back and stuff too."

They're brothers, co-workers and built-in best friends.

"It kind of worked out that way. Yeah, it kind of worked out that way," both turned and said.

The pair also works part-time at Northview-Kodak and Sevierville City Fire Departments. They even still find time to volunteer in New Market when they can.

