KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of Knoxville's oldest and biggest hotels downtown faces nearly 2 million in liens.

Knox County records show the owners of Hotel Knoxville on Hill Avenue haven't paid bills for repairs and renovations since last year.

Among those seeking payment, Merit Construction and Broadway Electric.

The companies started seeking payment in May. 10news reached out to hotel managers in Little Rock, Arkansas for comment but we have not heard back.