KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dozens of communities in Tennessee will commemorate The Eighth of August. 156 years ago today, Tennessee Military Governor Andrew Johnson freed his personal slaves in 1863.

For the fifth year in Knoxville, The Beck Cultural Exchange Center is hosting their annual Eighth of August Jubilee events, to educate, honor, and uplift communities.

The annual Libation ceremony kicked off at Freedmen's Mission Historic Cemetery, near Knoxville College. Dozens of people gathered for a memorial tribute to the slaves buried in there. The ceremony was filled with historical narratives, music, and dance.

“We are paying homage to those who came before us,” said Felecia Outsey. “We have an awesome tradition and great history here.”

On Thursday evening, a special documentary that highlights the life of Civil Rights Activist Medgar Evers will premiere at 6:30 p.m. The documentary entitled 'The Evers' will premiere at the Tennessee Theatre.

“This film is ultimately about the sacrifice that this family made for our country,” said the film’s producer Loki Mullholland. “This project to me was a labor of love.”

Evers daughter, Renna Evers, will be a guest at the event. The documentary’s Emmy-award-winning producer, Loki Mullholland will also attend.

Tickets for the premiere are still on sale and available at the Tennessee Theatre. General admission tickets are $15 dollars. VIP prices per ticket are $60 dollars.