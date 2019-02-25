KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Flooding and road closures have caused schools across East Tennessee to close for Monday, February 25.

Here are some of the schools closed due to the weekend's weather:

-Claiborne County Schools

-Hancock County Schools

-Jefferson County Schools

-Knox County Schools

-Roane County Schools

-Sevier County Schools

-Union County Public Schools

Blount County Schools were already planned to be closed February 25 due to illness.

