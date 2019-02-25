KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Flooding and road closures have caused schools across East Tennessee to close for Monday, February 25.
Here are some of the schools closed due to the weekend's weather:
-Claiborne County Schools
-Hancock County Schools
-Jefferson County Schools
-Knox County Schools
-Roane County Schools
-Sevier County Schools
-Union County Public Schools
Blount County Schools were already planned to be closed February 25 due to illness.
