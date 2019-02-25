KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Flooding and road closures have caused schools across East Tennessee to close for Monday, February 25. 

RELATED: East TN road conditions and closures after Saturday's flooding

RELATED: 41 Knoxville roads remain closed due to flooding

Here are some of the schools closed due to the weekend's weather: 

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

-Claiborne County Schools 

-Hancock County Schools 

-Jefferson County Schools

-Knox County Schools

-Roane County Schools 

-Sevier County Schools 

-Union County Public Schools

Blount County Schools were already planned to be closed February 25 due to illness.

Check the current school closings here.  