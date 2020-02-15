ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Dr. Josh Wandell, the former principal of East Side Elementary School and ALS awareness advocate, has passed away at the age of 41.

Team Wandell announced on social media that Wandell passed away on Saturday afternoon surrounded by friends and family.

Wandell was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, back in June 2013. He continued as principal after his diagnosis before stepping down in 2015 and retiring in 2016. He then dedicated himself to ALS awareness by hosting community events and speaking at area churches. He was well-known for the motto "Faith Over Fear" and for taking part in multiple races.

Team Wandell

The following story about Joshua Wendell's legacy of strength, faith, and courage appeared on WBIR.com on March 23, 2016.

An East Tennessee man's life changed forever the day doctors diagnosed him with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

We first met Josh in 2013, soon after the 34-year-old was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that causes muscle weakness, paralysis, and ultimately, respiratory failure.