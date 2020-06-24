Rock at Mead's Quarry will not be destroyed just yet

Ijams Nature Center has expressed a desire to keep the rock intact at Mead's Quarry.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Park leaders asked Knox County Public Works to remove a rock commonly used by the public to jump into the water at Mead's Quarry after a teenage boy died there last Thursday.

Now, those plans have reportedly been put on hold as Ijams Nature Center expressed a desire to keep the rock. A temporary fence has been put around that area, as have several rows of caution tape.

A photo posted to Facebook on Wednesday shows how officials have temporarily roped off the rock to visitors.

Last week, Jim Snowden of Knox County Public Works told 10News the county planned to use a large track-hoe and rock hammer to smash the stone down to the shore.

"We'll chip that rock away until it is lowered to beach level where essentially that drop-off and ledge doesn't exist anymore and provide for the public safety," said Snowden.

Officials now say more discussions are needed before a final decision is made on if the rock will be pulverized.