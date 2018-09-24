LIVE
Dream week: Exploring the world of dreams
Author: Jennifer Prohov
Published: 10:36 AM EDT September 24, 2018
Updated: 1:36 PM EDT September 24, 2018
CHAPTER 1
Part One: What is a dream?
CHAPTER 2
Part Two: Potential health benefits

This week, the 10News morning team is taking a look at how dreams affect us, what they mean and what science understands about the process of dreaming.

We've spoken with the experts, tracked our dreams in "dream journals," and dreamt up some big ideas to tell you all about your dreams... Well, the ones that happen while you're sleeping, that is.

Chapter 1

Part One: What is a dream?

Knoxville —

Your dreams can be entertaining, they can be scary, or just plain weird. But scientifically speaking- what are they?

A dream is a series of images, ideas and feelings that happen in the mind during sleep. Dreams can take place at any stage of sleep- but the most memorable ones happen during the Rapid Eye Movement- or REM stage of sleep.

This is when your brain is the most active during the sleep cycle. Some experts say we dream at least 4 to six times every night.

"Your brain is most active at that time during the night. It's processing a lot of data—maybe things you've read, seen, what have you, during the day," Ken Bounds, the sleep lab manager at East Tennessee Children's Hospital said.

The length of a dream can vary- they may last for a few seconds, or approximately 20–30 minutes. So why do we dream? There are plenty of theories, but no one knows for sure.

Chapter 2

Part Two: Potential health benefits

Knoxville —

Your dreams can be entertaining- and sometimes a little strange- but are they actually good for you?

Could drifting off to dreamland really be good for you?

Experts aren't sure if the actual act of dreaming impacts your health, but they say the heavy sleep that comes along with them is absolutely essential. One theory says dreams could be important for memory preservation.

Doctor Ehab Mansoor from East Tennessee Children's Hospital said your brain is actually very active when you dream because it's processing information from your day.

"So, simply you learn a lot of stuff, some of it's important, but most of it is unimportant every day, and we memorize all of this," Mansoor said. "When you go to sleep, [the brain] kind of weeds out and erases the unimportant memories and tries to intensify the important ones."

Some researchers think dreams help us process our emotions. Others think they are completely random. And more of a side effect to the REM sleep stage when your brain is so active.

Tuesday- we're talking nightmares and the factors that could make your bad dreams worse.

We'll update this story throughout the week with all the info we've found on your dreams, and what they mean.

