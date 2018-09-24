Dream week: Exploring the world of dreams

Knoxville —

Your dreams can be entertaining, they can be scary, or just plain weird. But scientifically speaking- what are they?

A dream is a series of images, ideas and feelings that happen in the mind during sleep. Dreams can take place at any stage of sleep- but the most memorable ones happen during the Rapid Eye Movement- or REM stage of sleep.

This is when your brain is the most active during the sleep cycle. Some experts say we dream at least 4 to six times every night.

"Your brain is most active at that time during the night. It's processing a lot of data—maybe things you've read, seen, what have you, during the day," Ken Bounds, the sleep lab manager at East Tennessee Children's Hospital said.

The length of a dream can vary- they may last for a few seconds, or approximately 20–30 minutes. So why do we dream? There are plenty of theories, but no one knows for sure.