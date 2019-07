KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Much has been made of the Hands-Free Driving Law that kicks in on Monday, but there are several others to keep track of.

No longer can you pound a pint and take a casual scoot through Market Square. Starting Monday, authorities will be able to charge electric scooter riders for driving under the influence.

That means if you're drinking and scooting, you'll be charged with a DUI.

The new law goes into effect on Monday.