ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead and another person is injured after a car crash in Anderson County Friday.

THP identified the person who died as Robert West, 64, of Harriman.

Troopers identified the other driver as Timothy Gribble, 36, of Clinton. Gribble faces vehicular homicide and DUI charges. The THP crash report said he tested positive for drugs.

The crash happened on Clinton Highway around 5:27 p.m. Friday, THP said.

THP said Gribble was driving in the southbound lane and failed to stay in his lane. The crash report said he crossed into the northbound lane of travel, causing a head-on collision.

Gribble was also injured in the crash, according to THP.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to bring you updates.