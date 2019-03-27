KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said a driver died after their SUV went off the road and struck a house on Washington Pike late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the crash around 11:13 p.m. It happened between Copeland Street and Barton Street near the 1900 block of Washington Pike and officers closed the road for hours to investigate.

According to the preliminary investigation, an SUV traveling eastbound left the roadway and struck a house. Knoxville Police said the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead upon arrival at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Police said the name of the driver will be released once the family has been notified.

The investigation is continuing.