KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — One person died in a crash on Chapman Highway at Tipton Station Road Thursday morning, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP said the crash happened around 4 a.m. and involved two vehicles.

Investigators said one driver was injured and the second driver was killed.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the next of kin had not been notified.

This story will be updated as the investigation continues and more information becomes available.