GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — A semi-truck rolled of the I-81 southbound overpass right onto US 11E underneath in Greene County Thursday afternoon.

US 11E or SR 34 was closed in both directions at I-81 or exit 23. Tennessee Department of Transportation said I-81 southbound lanes are open at this time.

Traffic was backed up for miles.

The crash was reported at 2:49 p.m. and the left lane reopened later Thursday night. The right lane was still blocked as of 11 p.m. -- and both directions of traffic were being diverted to alternate routes.

The driver was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said a mechanical problem may be behind the wreck.

