DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The man convicted of killing six children in a school bus crash has been indicted in Davidson County on multiple charges of statutory rape, according to WSMV.

The Davidson County Grand Jury returned the indictments against Johnthony Walker, 26, on eight counts of aggravated statutory rape and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Walker was arrested in June 2018 at the alleged victim’s house in Davidson County after her parents called the police. The girl was 14 years old at the time of the alleged incident.

In an affidavit, Walker admitted to having sex with the girl while he was staying with the family.

At the time of his arrest, Walker was out on bond while appealing his conviction in the 2016 school bus crash.

During a July 2018 court hearing, a Metro Nashville Police Department sergeant testified that Walker admitted to having sex with the girl five times.

"I asked him how he would characterize the situation ... he said it was concerning at first, that the age bothered him ... he said something to the effect that she's only a child, just a baby to me, and looking back on it, I find it repulsive that this has happened," the sergeant said.

A court appearance for Walker has not been scheduled.

