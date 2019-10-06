KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — On a small backroad in northwest Knox County, part of Johnson Road is so narrow it’s difficult to share the highway.

“Traffic is very, very bad for this size of a road,” said resident Rhonda Jones.

In 2011, Knox County Engineering and Public Works crews installed “Yield to Oncoming Traffic” signs to help direct the flow of traffic, but neighbors say there’s still some confusion.

“They won’t. They won’t yield,” resident Elaine Hodge said.

“I don’t know. Either people don’t normally see the signs or they don’t know what the signs mean,” Jones said. “I’ve been side-swiped with my mirror knocked off.”

With Amherst Elementary School nearby, the road has become even more congested over the years.

“I think we need a wider road, restrictions on this road or something to cut down on the traffic,” Hodge said.

County leaders say they are willing to implement other operational improvements in the area. But when it comes to expanding this road, leaders have a different plan in mind.

“We don’t believe widening the road is a cost-effective use of county tax dollars, due to the low traffic volumes, crash statistics, and upcoming projects,” a statement from Jim Snowden, senior director at Knox County Engineering and Public Works, said.

Instead, the county's plan is to widen Schaad Road to give relief to other connecting roads in the area.

Construction on that project is expected to begin this fall.