KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Do your kids need new clothes or toys, or even furniture, books, electronics or sports equipment? Or maybe something for an expecting mother?

Well, Duck-Duck-Goose is going to have its bi-annual sale in Knoxville with a "chance to outfit your child for 50-90% off retail prices" this week from April 3 through April 6.

The event will be held at the Knoxville Expo Center, with half-price shopping on Friday and Saturday, a news release from the sale said.

Admission and parking are free to event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Duck-Duck-Goose

The "multi-state event" offers families a chance to make some extra money by reselling their kid's clothes and toys, according to the release.

The bi-annual event will have items including: children's and teen clothing, baby gear, toys, children's furniture, and maternity and postpartum items.

Buyers and consignors are expected to come from across the area, including North Carolina and Kentucky.

"There's a great deal of anticipation about this sale. The moms get very excited. Last season, shoppers began lining up the night before and on open sale morning, the line of shoppers with totes, clothes hampers and even scrubbed garbage cans on wheels, lined around the sidewalk as far as the eye could see,” co-founder Christy Tison said in the release.

In the Spring of 2018, over 40 organizations were beneficiaries of the sale through its financial, goods and service donations, according to the release.

For more information: http://dkdkgoose.com/knoxville/