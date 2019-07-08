KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's time to exercise your right and head out to the polls.

Early voting begins Wednesday, Aug. 7, in Knoxville's primary election.

The sample ballot is only two pages long and includes the highly contested race for mayor between six candidates.

Other categories include City Council Seats A, B, C and District 5. Also, John R. Rosson Jr. is running unopposed for Municipal Judge.

You can cast your ballot at five different early voting locations: The City-County building, Downtown West, Love Kitchen, New Harvest Park, and Merridian Baptist Church.

In the mayoral race, if one candidate garners 50% of the vote plus one vote, they will go on to be Knoxville's next mayor. If not, the top two candidates will face off in a run-off election later this year.

Early voting ends on Thursday, August 22. Election Day is August 27.