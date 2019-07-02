HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hawkins County animal rescuer lost roughly three dozen dog beds after flooding Wednesday night.

East Tennessee Border Collie Rescue said in less than an hour, the downstairs of the rescue flooded and had six to eight inches of water.

The group posted on Facebook that they had been working since 1:30 a.m. Thursday to get rid of the water but have, so far, counted over 30 dog beds and 20 bags of food that were damaged so far.

This article initially mentioned a request for donations. The rescue has received enough donations and said they don't need any more at this time!

