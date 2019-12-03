POWELL, Tenn. — East Tennessee Children's Hospital announced Tuesday it will open a second urgent care next month.

On April 1, 2019, the new urgent care will open at 207 E Emory Road in Powell.

Children's Hospital Urgent Care We are excited to announce the opening of our second location! Opening April 1, 2019 at 207 E Emory Road Powell, TN. Stay tuned for more details to come!

The new location is in the same plaza as the Knoxville Dental Center on E Emory Road off Heiskell Road. Its website said hours will be Monday to Friday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. It will be open 365 days a year.

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, in partnership with TeamHealth, opened Knoxville’s first pediatric urgent care center on Childrens Way in Knoxville on April 16, 2018.

A year later, a second one is set to open.

"Children’s Hospital Urgent Care is a convenient option for pediatric walk-in treatment when your doctor’s office is closed. As partners with your child’s physician, we provide timely reports sent directly to your doctor’s office to ensure continuity of care," its website said.