KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee community is mourning the loss of a local chef.

Chef Joe Cunningham was in a serious car crash last week and, according to a GoFundMe created by a family member, he was pronounced brain dead days later.

The website said his family will be left with 'crippling medical bills and the loss of Joe's income'.

As of July 12 at 2 p.m., more than $40,000 had been raised.

10News featured Chef Cunningham in an 865Eats at the Northshore Brasserie in West Knoxville earlier this year.

